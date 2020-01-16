PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors living in the Victoria Road subdivision off State Road 20 in Putnam County said they often come home or wake up to the sound of rapid gunfire from a makeshift range created on an adjacent property, keeping them from letting their children play outside.

Residents are approaching the county for help.

A large swath of land with massive pits borders the subdivision where Becki McClure lives. From the fence along the western edge of her property, the area where McClure said guns are fired at can be viewed.

"It's like a war zone," McClure said. "Like watching TV and you hear the gunshots and its 'bop bop bop!' I mean constantly."

McClure and other neighbors spoke to On Your Side, saying the gunfire started with just single rounds last year, before eventually turning to rapid-fire. McClure said the property owner invites groups of people to shoot on the land, with the sounds loud enough to frighten McClure's dog.

One neighbor told On Your Side she has had bullets hit her metal roof. Another neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said his autistic son is not allowed to use the family's swimming pool because it borders the property.

"If we were to sell our property right now, we would not get very much," McClure said, "because I could not sell my property and tell them there's a gun range back there."

The property owner, who spoke to On Your Side off-camera, said the land is his and he has the right to shoot on it. He also said that he and a partner are working to turn the property into a licensed gun range.

"We don't want them to have it here, it's in a neighborhood," McClure said. "There's two subdivisions, here and one on the other side. They're dead in the middle."

A resident in McClure's neighborhood filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, alleging that shell casings are landing in water that was dug up on the property. McClure said this is potentially polluting the groundwater in the area and is worried it could leech into wells.

While FDEP did not offer comment on this specific complaint, they told On Your Side that they will look into whether it falls under their jurisdiction before launching an official investigation.

A public information officer for the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the agency has responded to calls of gunfire at the property but did not find it to be illegal. However, PCSO has forwarded a civil code complaint alleging that business operations were being conducted on the property.

Florida State Statute 790.15 regulates firearm usage on private property. The statute mandates that firing weapons in residential neighborhoods is prohibited, however that does not apply to areas with less than "one dwelling unit per acre."

While the owner said he has sometimes given neighbors notice before weapons are fired, McClure said many people on her street are often woken up as early as 6 a.m. on weekends to the sound of rapid gunfire.

Through a text message, the property owner wrote to First Coast News, "We almost never shoot on weekdays. Were we there [Wednesday], no. I was but not shooting. We never shoot before 10 a.m. on Saturdays and never Sunday. The cases are brash and steel, non-toxic and they are mostly collected. The 'bullets' on the roof were checked out ... and they were acorns."