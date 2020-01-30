Most people are used to bathrooms sometimes smelling bad, but Michael Grizzle said his bathroom is on another level.

"There's crap everywhere," Grizzle said. "It's everywhere, and all over my kids' stuff. It's nasty."

Grizzle said Sunday when he and his three kids got home to their apartment in the Kings Place Apartment Complex, his son told him the toilet was leaking.

"He said, 'Daddy, we're going to drown in pee,'" Grizzle said.

He called the Kings Place Apartment Complex's management to get the problem fixed. The apartment's managers told Grizzle to send them pictures of the mess and said they'd get someone to help him by Monday.

"I thought if I called them Sunday, it would be fixed by Monday, but no, here we are it's Wednesday," Grizzle said.

"It feels like sh--," he said. "There's nothing I can do except wait, stay where I’m at, but the point is, you can’t live like this. There's no way. I’d live out there on the streets before living in this."

He believes the sewage filling up his tub and toilet is coming from the upstairs apartment, but he isn't positive.

After calling again countless times, with no answers or calls back, Grizzle called the On Your Side Team. He said each day it has gotten worse, sewage now leaking into his kids' room.

"What are their toys filled with now," First Coast News reporter Kailey Tracy asked Grizzle.

"Sh--," he said. "Or something sewage. I don't know what you want to call it, excuse my language, but it's not something I want them to play with. It's all under their beds. It's everywhere."

The On Your Side Team called Kings Place management with Grizzle looking for answers. The employee on the other end of the line said he had Grizzle’s work order, one of four for the same issue.

He asked if the complex's third party plumbing company, Palmetto, had contacted Grizzle about scheduling a time to fix the issue. Palmetto nor anyone else had called Grizzle.

"Looking at the pictures [in the work order], this is already an urgent matter that needs to be taken care of as soon as possible, and it’s not really a hassle on our end," the employee said. "It is a hassle on our tenant's end if they have to reside at a different place knowing that they have to pay rent at this one, so this is something we will take care of and take action immediately."

Grizzle and his three kids are living at one of his co-worker's homes across town. The employee couldn't explain why Grizzle didn't get any calls back, but said he'd be calling the plumber after we got off the phone.

"It's just a sh---y situation," Grizzle said.

Grizzle said Wednesday afternoon management called him and said a plumber would be there Wednesday or Thursday. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, a plumber hadn't been there yet.