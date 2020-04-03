ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Municipal Marina has been damaged by repeated storms in the last year and needs repairs, according to city officials.

"The story begins with Hurricane Dorian and it damaged part of the dock we’re standing on right now," Sam Adukiewicz said while standing on the northernmost part of the St. Augustine Municipal Marina. He is the harbormaster there.

The marina is a popular spot for boaters and a moneymaker for the city. It’s right next to the Bridge of Lions.

In January, "When we repaired this dock we discovered other parts that needed repair as well," he said.

And then a nor'easter blew through on Feb. 21.

With his cell phone, Adukiewicz recorded video of the nor'easter, showing waves splashing over the northern part of the marina.

"It was an unusually strong nor’easter," he said. "We had winds of 35 to 40 miles per hour for 36 hours."

He said the storm showed how weakened the marina had become. It’s hard to see the damage by just walking on the dock. You have to really look.

Adukiewicz pointed to wooded boards that run along the dock.

"This small crack, it looks small on top, but it actually goes all the way through the wood," he said, "and the piece of wood is 15 inches long."

It’s not good, he said, "because all of these are structural members on the dock."

He said those cracks in the boards part during the storm and "the dock itself was moving like a serpent."

This northern dock – called the breakwater -- has done what it’s designed to do: to stop a storm’s rough water "before it gets over to this side of the marina and damages the marina."

But Adukiewicz said it needs repair work before hurricane season.

It's a substantial amount of dock. The breakwater is 930 feet, including the east and west ends. And repairs represent about a third of those damaged boards.

"It could cost up to $250,000," Adukiewicz said.

The city commission has signed off on that funding to fix the marina as soon as possible. Work should begin next week and should be completed by June, just in time for hurricane season.

"It's gotta be done," Adukiewicz said. "We can’t not do it."