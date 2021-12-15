'It's gonna be Pete's. Now and forever.' | Pete's Bar reopening Dec. 22

Pete’s Bar was the first bar to open in Duval County after prohibition was repealed in 1933 at the corner of First and Lemon streets.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar in Neptune Beach has announced its official reopening date. After changing ownership, Pete's Bar closed down on Tuesday for some minor renovations.

Having such a rich tradition and strong impact on the First Coast, Pete's Bar couldn't keep its doors closed for too long.

In a sign posted outside the bar, Pete's announced its reopening date of Dec. 22 and reassured patrons that the bar will never die. "It's gonna be Pete's. Now and forever. Locally made. Locally owned. Traditions never die," the sign said.

The sign also noted that Pete's Bar will now be non-smoking.

Tom Whittingslow, one of the owners of the bar, told First Coast News that Pete's will stay pretty much the same despite the change in ownership.

The new buyers are beach locals. He says they plan to keep all the same traditions including Pete's Thanksgiving.