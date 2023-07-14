'It's a cool place': Longtime Five Points business owner not concerned about recent violence

The Jacksonville Sheriff's office has had heavy patrols on weekends in Five Points for months. The owner of Edge City, a boutique store, believes it's just a phase.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chaos in the streets.

It's how people and businesses in Five Points have described recent weekends on Park Street.

Part of that is unruly crowds, but some is also extremely heavy police presence, including mounted units. But for Gunnel Humphreys, the owner of Edge City, the issues are just a phase.

“That doesn’t really concern me that because I think that’s passing issue. I don’t think that will continue to happen,” Humphreys said.

Humphreys has owned her store since 1975, when her and her late partner bought it for $3,000.

She still has her old phone book and faded pictures of when she first set up shop.

She's welcomed every guest, even those who didn't announce their arrival.

“I actually have a bullet hole in my store," Humphreys said.

Humphreys thinks the bullet came from across Park Street, when there was no business there.

Years ago, she also had a car drive through her storefront.

“Well, you know we have gone through a lot of things in Five Points," Humphreys said.

In recent months, large gatherings on Park Street have turned violent. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded by closing the streets at night.

Humphreys believes it's part of the evolution of an ever-changing neighborhood.

At 79, she has a handshake deal to sell her business, and she too will be a part of that change.

“It’s a little different and yea I think Five Points is a great place for sure," Humphreys said.

Humphreys says she sold her business for a lot more than the $3,000 it sold for in the 70.

She said the concern she has for Five Points would be trash.