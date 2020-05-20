'It was worth the wait:' Jacksonville woman finally gets needed eye surgery that was delayed by pandemic

We met 20-year-old Alicia Van Dyk who has been struggling with vision problems.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — When you've worn glasses all of your life, you understand the challenges of not having 20/20 vision.

The South African native, now in the United States, said she was born with the condition.

"I have extreme astigmatism, extreme far-sightedness and my eye moves around," she said.

Van Dyk said over the years she has had surgeries to correct her vision, but for the most part, her problems still exist. Earlier this year, she turned to the Gulani Vision Institute. They performed surgery on one eye then came the pandemic.

"I've waited 20 years for this," she said.

It would be 10 weeks before the governor would ease restriction on elective surgeries. Van Dyk became the first patient at the Gulani Vision Institute to undergo elective surgery after the ban was lifted.

"I call it LaZr Plastique," Dr. Arun Gulani said. "It's a procedure without blade cutting I developed for extreme cases like Alicia's."

For 20 years, Van Dyk has lived with jerky eye movements and thick glasses for her farsighted vision, hyperopia. While waiting for the surgery on the second eye, she would live her journey on her social media posts.

Dr. Gulani said the surgery was complex.

"For many reasons, think of someone being 12-feet-tall and you're tailoring a suit for them, that is the level of complexity," Gulani said. "But the fact is the suit can still be tailored, meaning her vision can be brought to 20/20."

It was his first surgery since the COVID-19 pandemic and he said it was successful.

"I am pleased with the outcome, we are here for these complex cases," Gulani said.

Van Dyk said it was worth the wait.

She now has 20/20 vision and the unstable eye movements are gone. She told her parents via FaceTime.

"My mom cried," Van Dyk said.

Just as important, she said her self confidence is restored.

"It is truly a miracle," she said. "It is my biggest dream come true right here."