'It means a whole lot to them': Residents at Fernandina Beach assisted living facility make new furry friends at pet adoption

People living in assisted living and long-term care facilities around the country have struggled with the isolation of COVID-19.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The isolation caused by the coronavirus has had a disproportionate impact on residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities, meaning a visit from furry, four-legged friends can be a welcomed reprieve.

Family Extended Care of Amelia Island hosted a pet adoption event with the Nassau Humane Society on Saturday, bringing a number of dogs to the facility to greet residents and staff.

Britney Walker, the administrator at the home, said the necessary isolation to protect residents from COVID-19 has been tough.

"With quarantine from COVID, they've really kind of fallen into a funk lately," she said. "Being able to get the dogs out here, for them to interact and come outside, socialize with the pets, it means a whole lot to them."

For the vast majority of the past year, stringent restrictions on visitation at these facilities had kept loved ones separated to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in a vulnerable population.

Those restrictions have eased up recently but remain in place to an extent, meaning loved ones can now see each other but must take precautions before entering.

Walker said bringing in animals was a way to bring some joy into residents lives after a difficult period.

"Just the joy on their faces is amazing," she said.