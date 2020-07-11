'It looked like it killed her:' 6-year-old still recovering after being struck by golf cart on Halloween

Nora has contusions on both of her lungs, and was eventually transferred to Wolfson Children’s Hospital for surgery on her mangled foot.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 6-year-old Green Cove Springs girl is still recovering Friday after being struck by a golf cart on Halloween.

Her father said the physical effects are profound.

“She can't really do anything. For her to go to the restroom or anything like that, I'm having to pick her up and carry her," he explained. "It's hard for her to take deep breaths, but we have to keep making sure she does that so that they heal properly.”

According to a Green Cove Springs police report, witnesses saw a golf cart traveling “fast” before running over Nora who was Crossing Summit Oaks Drive in the Magnolia West neighborhood.

“My wife was able to kind of pick up on the golf cart coming across very quickly, and she screamed for Nora like ‘Nora, wait, no stop!'" her father described. "And Nora tried to take a few quick steps to get out of the way, but it was just too late.”

The report said the driver told a responding officer she was not speeding. She said she had two mixed drinks an hour prior to the incident, but successfully completed field sobriety tests.

Police told First Coast News, she was later cited for Driving Too Fast For Conditions.

“My daughter gets run over, and now everyone just moves on," Nora's father said. "But no one wants to talk about, like, what led to this? And how it could have been prevented?”

Nora's father would like to see city golf cart regulations reexamined, he said, riding on a golf course is a lot different than driving on streets where children play.