'It felt like a gut punch': Orange Park business owner hit by shoplifters

We were so excited to open back up and then this happened. We were closed for 5 weeks with NO revenue but bills kept coming just like all of you have experienced. We did everything we could to be able to stay in business so that we can be here for the community and customers that we love to serve. We have fought to be here for our own livelihoods and that of our staff. We understand times are tough for many people but most will receive help if they just ask. Unfortunately, these two don’t look desperate to me. They look like they are taking advantage of current circumstances. They loaded a buggy with baby clothes and walked right out of the door with the clothes and a swing without paying. We can not tolerate these kinds of actions and hope you can help. If you can identify these two please call the store with any leads. They left in a white SUV. 904-573-0760.