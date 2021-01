If the goat belongs to you, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a number of unusual calls of a goat running around the area near Jacksonville International Airport earlier in the week.

According to the JSO, the goat was first spotted in the parking garage area. Then Saturday, someone spotted the goat near the National Weather Service.

The JSO tried to catch the elusive goat, but it fled into the woods before they could get it.