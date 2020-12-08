x
Investigators working to identify pedestrian killed in Columbia County crash with semi

Florida Highway Patrol says a man walked into the roadway on U.S. Highway 41 in Lake City around 8:27 p.m. Tuesday and was hit by a tractor-trailer.
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Investigators are working to learn the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 41 Tuesday night in Lake City.

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, a man was walking southbound on the east shoulder of U.S. 41 near NW Moore Road at 8:27 p.m. A semitrailer driver, a 41-year-old man from Sarasota, was driving north on U.S. 41. The truck collided with the pedestrian when he stepped into the roadway, FHP says.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, FHP says. The identity of the man is currently unknown.

The semitrailer driver was not hurt, according to the FHP release.

