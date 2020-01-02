Investigators will provide an update in the case of missing Clay County woman, Susan Mauldin, 65, Saturday morning, according to a news release.

The update will be held at the State Attorney's Office at 11 a.m. FBI SAC Rachel Rojas, State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels will be in attendance.

On Friday, the FBI said they recovered "several items of interest" while searching the Chesser Island Road Landfill in Folkston, GA.

Multiple sources confirmed to First Coast News that the body of Mauldin was found in that landfill Friday.

RELATED: Body of missing Clay County woman discovered in Georgia landfill: sources

Crews have been searching for Mauldin since October, after she was last seen in her Harbor Island neighborhood in Clay County.

Susan Mauldin went missing in October.

Clay County Sheriff's Office

Police named contractor Corey Binderim, as a person of interest in the case. He was doing remodeling work on Mauldin's home when she disappeared.

Mauldin's next-door neighbor and friend Pat Ritchie said she and her daughter prayed for answers in the case.

"We’ve prayed together about it," she said. "We really have. We just want closure for Sue and now we’ve got it.“

Binderim was arrested in Duval County late last year on an unrelated forgery charge in St. Johns County. He is expected to be charged in connection with her death.

RELATED: Person of interest in Clay County missing woman case in court on unrelated charge

Clay County Sheriff's Office has named contractor Corey Binderam a person of interest in the case of Susan Mauldin of Fleming Island. She was last seen 28 days ago.

Clay County Sheriff's Office

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Jacksonville Evidence Response Team began searching the Chesser Island Road Landfill in Folkston, Ga. since last week.

RELATED: FBI finds 'several items of interest' at Georgia landfill in connection to missing Clay County woman

Sources tell First Coast News they received credible information that her body was there shortly after Mauldin’s disappearance.

The search had been scheduled to wrap up Friday if nothing was found. Sources told First Coast News that Mauldin’s body was recovered Wednesday.

“We are all consoled and hopefully now we can have a funeral and put her to rest,” Ritchie said.