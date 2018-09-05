Monday morning, traffic came to a stop near Forest Avenue.

"We pulled up to the scene of a female pedestrian lying in the roadway. She had a bag of clothing in a black trash bag and she was wearing a light blue hospital gown," says Bibb Fatality Investigator Aiden Renfroe.

Renfroe says the victim was identified at 46-year old Teresa Reynolds, and it was the second time in less than six hours that deputies found her lying in a roadway. The first time happened around 7 p.m. Sunday across town on Harrison Road.

"She was acting extremely erratically, possibly impaired or intoxicated -- we don't know for a fact at this point," says Fatality Investigator, Cpl. Justin Krage.

According to Krage, an ambulance took Reynolds to Navicent Health. Investigators think she was released around 11:30 Sunday night — then walked to the intersection of Vineville and Forest Avenue.

"Several people have said they encountered her along the way," says Renfroe.

"We've found out she has a history of trying to stop cars and being out in the roadway," says Krage.

Krage says it appears Reynolds laid down in the road again as she tried to get home to Lake Wildwood, and whoever hit her probably didn't realize they ran over a body.

"At nighttime in a very dimly, poor-lit area, your headlights and what you're going to perceive in your headlights could possibly have been what that individual perceived to be debris," says Krage.

If they locate the driver, Krage says says they probably won't face jail time.

"Right now, our office is believing that this probably was just an accident," says Krage.

Investigators are still asking the driver to come forward.

"It's just truly sad and tragic, and now we have a family that's dealing with the loss of a loved one and we don't have any answers to give that family," says Krage.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ