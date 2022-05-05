Investigation underway after video of students having sex AirDropped to Fletcher middle schoolers, per officials

"We’ve recently learned that someone shared an inappropriate, obscene video with students via text message and Airdrop," said Principal McKenzie.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — School officials and the Jacksonville Beach Police are investigating a situation at Fletcher Middle School that allegedly involves an explicit video involving two students having sex.

Officials say the video was distributed via AirDrop and text messaging, popping up on the cell phones of their peers at the school.

Principal Joe McKenzie called parents to inform them of the situation this week.

"We’ve recently learned that someone shared an inappropriate, obscene video with students via text message and Airdrop," McKenzie said, in part.

"This is a very serious matter, and we are working with law enforcement on the investigation. We have already identified one individual allegedly involved, and police continue to investigate."

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has not released any information about the individual reportedly involved.

Crime Analyst Mark Baughman says the bottom line is that sharing an explicit video involving sexual graphic acts is a crime, regardless of them being juveniles. In addition to possible charges, school discipline is also likely for those involved.

“(Police will) be working closely with the school. So it could be some school expulsion or some other disciplinary actions, maybe moving individuals from certain schools to another school," said Baughman.

McKenzie says that while this incident is disappointing, it does provide an opportunity for parents to talk to children about the consequences of their actions.

"If a student receives this type of content, they should not share it. Rather, it should be reported to a school administrator or police officer as quickly as possible," said McKenzie.

Full message to families:

Good afternoon, Fletcher Middle School families. This is Principal McKenzie calling.

Unfortunately, I’m calling to share some disappointing news, but it is news that I believe you need to be aware of as parents.

We’ve recently learned that someone shared an inappropriate, obscene video with students via text message and air drop.

This is a very serious matter, and we are working with law enforcement on the investigation. We have already identified one individual allegedly involved, and police continue to investigate. As police identify others responsible, I assure you that I will take appropriate disciplinary action at the school, and consequences may also include criminal charges.

While I am disappointed by this event, it does provide an opportunity to ask for your support in talking to your children about the appropriate use of the technology available to them on their phones. Creating or sharing inappropriate content can have life changing consequences. If a student receives this type of content, they should not share it. Rather, it should be reported to a school administrator or police officer as quickly as possible.