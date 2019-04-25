JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The mother of a Jacksonville high school student says her son was roughed up and held at gunpoint by an off-duty JSO officer while on his walk home from the bus stop.

Jacksonville resident Nesha King says her son was walking with a female peer down Old Middleburg Rd S. on the Westside when the incident occurred. King says her son was walking on the edge of the road when a black truck drove past and hit her son with its mirror.

The complaint reads that the off-duty officer turned around down the street, drove back to the teens, and "jumped out of his truck with his gun in his hand."

King wrote that the officer then tossed her son around, accusing him of throwing something at his truck.

"Still in rage, dismissing the fact that he struck [my son] with his truck, [the officer] was still holding [my son] at gunpoint."

King wrote that the on-duty officers that responded to the incident talked with all three involved, but did not check her son's arm for injuries from the mirror, or call paramedics.

The mother of the girl involved in the incident also filed an official complaint to JSO. First Coast News received a copy of the letter Sheriff Mike Williams sent back to her.

"Your concerns are of importance to us as we regret your encounter was unfavorably perceived," Williams wrote. He stated that he is forwarding the matter to the officer in question's Commanding Officer to investigate and address the incident.

First Coast News will update this story if new developments occur.