Investigation underway after 2 Jacksonville buses struck by gunfire, no injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two different city buses were struck by gunfire while operating Bus Route #19.

This bus route serves the downtown and Arlington area.

JTA CEO Nat Ford and Sheriff TK Waters say they are in communication regarding two incidents, which occurred last week.

There were no reported injuries on either bus.

"JTA and JSO are committed to ensuring the safety of our bus operators, passengers and citizens within the area," said a representative for JTA.

JTA is taking corrective actions, including rerouting the bus until further notice.

Passengers will be notified of these changes and should also check JTA’s website at jtafla.com for details.