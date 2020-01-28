The JEA board of directors unanimously voted Tuesday morning to fire its controversial CEO Aaron Zahn with cause based on evidence found by the Office of General Counsel.

The general counsel told JEA's board of directors its investigation into Zahn revealed evidence supporting his termination.

Because he will be fired with cause, Zahn would miss out on his severance package of $842,000.

The general counsel listed 24 examples found within the investigation that supported Zahn's termination, including gross negligence and willful misconduct.

Lenny Curry released the following statement:

"I asked our Office of General Counsel for a thorough review and investigation into this matter so that the JEA board would have all of the facts necessary to make its decision. The JEA Board of Directors consists of dedicated leaders in our community ho volunteer their time and expertise. I have always maintained my faith and confidence in the board and stand behind the decision today."

Zahn was put on paid administrative leave in mid-December as criticism mounted over the proposed sale, particularly how employees would be paid bonuses if the sale went through as planned. Zahn had been drawing a paycheck of about $2,000 a day since, according to JEA.

