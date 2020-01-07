Criminal investigation into Clay County sheriff's dealings nears conclusion

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A yearlong investigation of Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is nearing conclusion.
First Coast News has learned that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has completed its report and concluded its portion of the probe. The report is now in the possession of the 4th District State Attorney’s Office, which must review and make recommendations, an FDLE spokesperson confirmed.
The investigation was sparked in May 2019 after Daniels called 911 on his lover of six years, whom he accused of stalking, and asked his own officers to place her under arrest. Cierra Smith was arrested and detained for 6 hours but not jailed after an assistant state attorney found there was no probable cause to book her.
It later emerged that Daniels began his affair with Smith when he was her direct supervisor at the Duval County Jail.
Because prosecutors must still review the report and decide if charges are warranted, FDLE could not comment on the content of the investigation, saying it is still active.
Daniels is a first-term sheriff up for re-election and facing six challengers including Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook, former Clay County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Director Ben Carroll and former FDLE agent Mike Taylor.
