Internal Affairs report alleges former DCPS teacher changed student's grades in exchange for non-curriculum activities

Six allegations against Amy Donofrio were found to be substantiated by the investigation, including her refusal to take down a Black Lives Matter flag.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story regarding Amy Donofrio's settlement with DCPS dated Aug. 17, 2021.

A report from Duval County Public Schools' Internal Affairs Division says a former high school teacher, Amy Donofrio, changed at least one student's grades in exchange for wearing apparel made for her EVAC group and going to community meetings, among other allegations.

Donofrio made headlines across the First Coast for her refusal to remove a Black Lives Matter flag that hung outside her classroom at what was then known as Robert E. Lee High School. She was later reassigned from her teaching duties and is now no longer employed by the district.

Donofrio eventually received $300,000 in a settlement with DCPS.

The common assumption for the disciplinary actions was believed to be due to her refusal to comply with the district's order to remove the flag. However, the Internal Affairs report, obtained by First Coast News, levies several other accusations against Donofrio beyond the flag controversy.

The allegations include giving students extra credit for participating in activism, changing a student's grade for non-curriculum-related activities, and using her role as a teacher to advocate for a position on which the district has not taken a stance.

In all, the Internal Affairs report addressed seven allegations against Donofrio. All but one of the allegations were considered substantiated.

The findings of the Internal Affairs Division on each allegation are:

Substantiated: The preponderance of evidence supports the allegation that Ms. Donofrio engaged in poor judgement when she used her authority role to advocate a position with the students regarding the School Renaming Process and that Ms. Donofrio supplied students with masks with "Robert E. Lee was a gang member" written on them. Substantiated: The preponderance of evidence supports that Ms. Donofrio engaged in poor judgement when she hung a Black Lives Matter ("BLM") banner/flag in the hallway outside her classroom in Lee High School. Substantiated: The preponderance of evidence supports that Ms. Donofrio repeatedly refused directives from her supervisor(s) when she refused to remove a BLM banner/flag that she hung in the hallway outside her classroom door. Substantiated: The preponderance of evidence supports the allegation that Ms. Donofrio engaged in inappropriate communication with and/or in the presence of students when she told students she would give them extra credit if they completed one or more non-curriculum-based activities. Substantiated: The preponderance of evidence supports the allegation that Ms. Donofrio engaged in poor judgement when she changed a student's grade from [REDACTED] to [REDACTED] when the student complied with her request to complete one more non-curriculum-based activities. Unsubstantiated: There is insufficient evidence to support the allegation that Ms. Donofrio engaged in poor judgement when she met with students in her classroom to facilitate the organization of a student protest regarding the removal of a Black Lives Matter flag from the school hallway, including the creation of signs and discussions regarding the roll out of the protest and media coverage. Substantiated: The preponderance of evidence supports the allegation that Ms. Donofrio engaged in poor judgement when she allowed an unauthorized visitor on a school campus and inside a school building.

Extra Credit for Activism

In the report, which is nearly 250 pages long, the Internal Affairs Division describes interviews with several staff and students involved in the investigation into Donofrio.

Many of the employees recalled conversations with the students in which students wore clothing related to the Black Lives Matter Movement and the school name change debate for extra credit. Students also had pictures taken of them wearing the clothing in order to improve their grade, according to the report.

Some of the students interviewed remembered Donofrio providing facemasks and hoodies to her students that read "I AM NOT A GANG MEMBER" and "ROBERT E. LEE WAS A GANG MEMBER," the report says. One student said that Donofrio makes the language and graphics on the clothes herself by ordering black hoodies and masks on Amazon, then using a heat press machine.

A student wrote in a statement the apparel was primarily for the EVAC organization, which she founded.

The EVAC website does mention the "I AM NOT A GANG MEMBER" hoodies was started for the group. However, the site makes no mention of the "ROBERT E. LEE WAS A GANG MEMBER" masks.

One student says in a written statement that he once took a drink from her refrigerator, as he had seen other students do the same thing without issue. However, the student said that after that Donofrio started to treat him differently, and he noticed his grade beginning to drop.

The student says in his interview that even though he would complete his assignments, she would not input his grades.

When he asked for opportunities for extra credit, Donofrio told him to take a picture of him wearing a hoodie with the words "I AM NOT A GANG MEMBER" on it, the student says in his written statement. The student also attended two community meetings on the school name changing process to receive extra credit, according to the student's written statement.

The student also wrote that after Donofrio gave him face masks with "ROBERT E. LEE WAS A GANG MEMBER" and "I AM NOT A GANG MEMBER" on them, he did not complete any other assignments, yet saw his grade increase.

You can read the report in its entirety below: