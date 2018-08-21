The Interlachen Soup Kitchen will stay put after a zoning board vote, but faces hefty expenses if they want to stay open.

Before it was neighbors versus the soup kitchen, now it’s regulations imposed by a zoning board vote. A fence is at the heart of the issue for the Interlochen Soup Kitchen. Operator Dave Yonts said it is the timing and price tag causing concern.

“I don’t think it’s within reason, but I’ll work with them to try and get the fence up.”

Given just 90 days to surround the property, he estimates that buying material and installing the right fence for his 3.4-acre property will cost about $7,000. It is money the kitchen just doesn’t have.

“I don’t want to take a loan out on the home, hate to but that might have to come,” Yonts said.

He added at 77 cents per meal, funding a fence and filing paperwork could put the kitchen 10,000 servings behind.

“That’s approximately four to five months, six months of meals,” Yonts said.

For now, he’s focused on the full parking lot of hungry patrons.

“That’s why we’re doing it cause there’s a need and the people come because they are in need,” Yonts said.

