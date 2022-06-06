Gov. DeSantis appoints Pat Ivey as Jacksonville Interim Sheriff

Pat Ivey, former Undersheriff, has been promoted to sheriff as the election for a new sheriff is planned.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a new top cop in Jacksonville, at least temporarily.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed a new interim sheriff after the retirement announcement from Sheriff Mike Williams earlier this week.

Former Undersheriff Pat Ivey was named as the new interim sheriff, and will officially begin duties when Williams retires Friday.

Ivey has served as undersheriff since the beginning of Williams' term in 2015. He is in charge of disciplining officers who commit infractions.

Asked last week if he knew Sheriff Williams had moved to Nassau County, he said he did, but didn't know that it was a year ago. (Williams moved in March 2021.)

"I think the important thing is continuity to get us through the end of the year, I think Pat is very, very highly regarded, recommended, I think he's going to have respect from people from day one. I think he'll be able to continue the work that the department is doing without having major interruptions," DeSantis said.

Of Williams, DeSantis said: "I want to thank Mike Williams for his service, he's had a great career in law enforcement, I think he's done a great job here in Northeast Florida, and I think he's been a good public servant. He's been somebody that I consider a friend. So I wish him fair winds and following seas."

DeSantis grinned as he commented on the move that ousted Williams. "I guess he will be a Nassau County resident, it's a beautiful place, I can't blame him."

He said that he did not think Williams' ousting was "not expected, just something that kind of happened."

DeSantis also endorsed sheriff candidate T.K. Waters, who plans to step down from his role as Chief of Investigations to run for sheriff.

He pointed at Waters: "That's my man there. I'm supporting T.K. Waters for the next Jacksonville sheriff. I think he's got a tremendous background. He's been involved at various levels of law enforcement. I think he would really provide excellent leadership for the people of Jacksonville."

DeSantis said the election for a new sheriff will happen in August, though the city council has not yet voted on when the election will take place.

The City Council will meet Monday to discuss options for a special election in August to permanently fill Williams' role.

Williams announced his retirement after his decision to move out of Duval County sparked debate. The Office of the General Council for Jacksonville was expected to deliver a legal opinion on whether the move meant that he violated the city charter.

However, Williams' retirement announcement came before that. Because of this, President Sam Newby rescinded his request for a binding legal opinion about the vacancy.

First Coast News obtained a draft of the opinion.

One thing that's abundantly clear in the opinion released Thursday is that Sheriff Mike Williams' move out of Duval County vacated the position of sheriff.

"[B]y virtue of the Sheriff removing his residency from Duval County during his term of office," it reads, "the office of the Jacksonville Sheriff is hereby deemed to be vacant."

Sheriff Williams acknowledged in an interview with First Coast News one week ago that he moved to Nassau County last year.

The city charter, which essentially is Jacksonville's constitution, says the sheriff "shall reside in Duval County," and says if he moves out of the county, his seat becomes vacant.