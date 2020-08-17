Interim Clay County sheriff hosts news conference

Clay County Interim Sheriff Matthew Walsh will address the media Monday at 3 p.m. at the sheriff's office headquarters.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County's newly appointed interim sheriff is set to address the media for the first time Monday afternoon at the sheriff's office headquarters in Green Cove Springs.

Interim Sheriff Matthew Walsh is set to speak to reporters at 3 p.m. He was appointed Saturday by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the suspension of former Sheriff Darryl Daniels, who was arrested last week after a sex scandal investigation.

According to the FDLE, Walsh has more than 20 years of experience and was most recently assigned to the Jacksonville Regional Operations Center where he served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge. He joined the FDLE in 2003.

New Clay County Sheriff expected to hold a press conference at 3 today. He has (mostly) replaced suspended Sheriff Darryl Daniels on the county's website @FCN2go https://t.co/S21Pa9OvwJ pic.twitter.com/cxrz0Hfdmx — anne schindler (@schindy) August 17, 2020

Daniels is charged with a third-degree felony of tampering with physical evidence and three misdemeanor charges of falsifying reports to law enforcement. The investigation stemmed from him having his mistress, Cierra Smith, arrested on accusations of stalking in May 2019.

Daniels has admitted to having an affair with Smith, his subordinate, for several years, a relationship that began when Daniels was the director of the Duval County Jail and Smith was a correctional officer.

Daniels was elected sheriff in November 2016 to serve a four-year term and was planning to run for reelection in 2020.

"Your appointment is evidence of my confidence in your ability to serve with excellence and distinction," DeSantis wrote to Walsh.

