Jan. 6 insurrection focus of political ad targeting Duval County School Board candidate

The Duval County Democratic Party posted the ad on its Twitter page.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A political ad made by the Duval County Democratic Party and posted on Twitter takes aim at Duval County School Board candidate April Carney, claiming to show a Facebook post in which she says she was "there" at the 2021 capitol insurrection.

"It was important for us to be able to share that information with voters and let them make a judgment call as to whether or not she was the right person for this very important position," said Daniel Henry.

He's the chairman of the Duval County Democratic Party, and he wants Carney to publicly address the Twitter post.

Her campaign accuses democrats of "lying" and "smearing," calling the picture 'fake.' Carney has not commented directly.

"All the teachers I have talked to are just outraged that she has gotten this far and are scared that she would be on the board," said DCPS teacher Chris Guerrieri.

He runs the blog 'Education Matters' and wants a public discussion of the controversy.

"Why she hasn't taken the time to say yes or no is beyond me, but I think it also speaks volumes," Guerrieri.

A spokesperson for Carney says demands for comment offer a false option because, "it is impossible to prove a lie."

Carney, who is backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is challenging current school board member Elizabeth Andersen. The primary election is Aug. 23.