Instagram account @UnmaskJax spotlights Jacksonville businesses not requiring masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A new Instagram account is compiling a list of local businesses that don't require people to wear masks in light of Jacksonville's mask mandate being lifted.

The account, @UnmaskJax launched last Friday and has more than 400 followers. It bills itself as "a place to find spots ... that don't require customers to wear a mask" and encourages followers to crowdsource and tag businesses they find that don't have restrictions.

The account is also working for people who still want to wear masks who say that the account is helping them identify which businesses not to support — though the moderator running the account has warned that people who comment things like "these are the businesses I won't go to" will be swiftly blocked.

"The mandate has been lifted," the account wrote. "Get over it and move on with your life."

It's worth noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends people to wear masks — regardless of if they've been vaccinated or not — to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

So far, more than a dozen different businesses have been spotlighted by the Instagram account. It's not clear if all of the account's posts are accurate.

For instance, Freshfield Farms is listed on the account as having masks encouraged, not required but the business lists "masks required" on its Google profile.

Meanwhile, businesses like Flip Flop Shops Jacksonville at the St. Johns Town Center are loud and proud about no longer requiring masks.

"MASK NOT REQUIRED," a sign on the door said, citing the mandate being lifted. "YOU may wear a mask if YOU choose. It's YOUR choice. #Freedom #Liberty."

The @UnmaskJax account was created the same day Mayor Lenny Curry announced that he would allow the city's mask mandate to expire. Until then, the mandate was in-effect for nine months. Local businesses are still able to enforce their own mask policy, but an order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't let local governments connect the policies to fines or penalties.

As noted by News4Jax, some businesses relied on the city-wide mask ordinance as a policy to fall back on when customers met their mask requirements with resistance.

The Times-Union reached out to @UnmaskJax for comment. The individual running the page did not want to be named publicly and declined to comment, but added that they intend "no disrespect to anyone who chooses to still wear a mask."