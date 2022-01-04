Inspector General Lisa Green resigns, denies all allegations in letter to committee

Green says the firing of Andrew McFarlane prompted the allegations against her. She says investigation was a 'sham.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's Inspector General Lisa Green has resigned amid allegations of aggression and sexual harrassment from her assistant.

In a letter to the Inspector General Committee, Green denies all allegations against her, calling the investigation a "sham."

The allegations came from Mike McFarlane, the director of investigations. Green says she was going to fire McFarelane before the allegations came to light.

Due the allegations made against her, Green was suspended.

Green's resignation comes days before she was supposed to face a committee hearing regarding the allegations against her.