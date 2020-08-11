Inside Clay County's 911 dispatch center

The infamous 911 prank call to the center in October led one dispatcher to believe the caller had a bomb strapped to his chest, six hostages and demanded $30,000.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — When you’re in trouble, help is always one call away in Clay County.

A 911 dispatcher may provide instruction in an emergency or even comfort in crisis.

Whether it’s helping to deliver a baby, or as we heard in last month’s prank call, talking to someone they believe has a bomb strapped to his chest, 911 dispatchers never know what they will find on the other end of the line.

When asked what the hardest part of their job is, many Clay County dispatchers admit it's taking calls relating to suicide.

“That took its toll,” said dispatcher Melinda McDonnell. “I try to stay as calm as I can and also try to get information from them while I distract them from what’s going on.”

Distractions are major tactics dispatchers may use in a crisis.

The infamous 911 prank call to the center in October led one dispatcher to believe the caller had a bomb strapped to his chest, six hostages and demanded $30,000.

The dispatcher stayed calm and tried to slow the call down until SWAT teams made their way to the location.

The dispatcher asked the caller what music he was listening to and who owed him the money. She would often ask “huh?” to slow down the conversation and keep him on the line.

Even in what felt like a crisis, she stayed calm and collected.

“You try and figure out what triggers them so you don’t set them off even more,” one dispatcher said.

The job isn’t just a tragedy. Dispatchers help deliver babies and instruct people on how to save a life before EMS arrives. They say those wins make it all worth it.