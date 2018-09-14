The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an inmate-on-inmate homicide at a Columbia County correctional facility.

Inmate Larry Mark was pronounced dead Thursday at around 6:15 a.m. at the Columbia C.I. Annex. Shortly after, the Department of Corrections contacted FDLE to investigate.

“Any loss of life at the hands of an inmate is intolerable, and we are working with our partners at FDLE to investigate this death and ensure anyone responsible is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Julie Jones, secretary for the Florida Department of Corrections. "Florida corrections officers have an extremely difficult job, and we ask and expect a lot of them, despite the staffing challenges that exist at our institutions. The nature of this work is inherently dangerous, but I know that our more than 11,000 dedicated officers are committed to our public safety mission and do an outstanding job, day and night, to supervise the 96,000 inmates in our custody.”

FCN is working to confirm the exact cause of death. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WTLV