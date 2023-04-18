Injured JSO K-9 Huk on his way to recovery after getting leg amputated

Huk was shot three times by a suspect after a pursuit led to a car crash near the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 Officer 'Huk' is recovering after having one of his legs amputated following a pursuit in August 2022

Huk was shot three times by a suspect after a pursuit led to a car crash near the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. That suspect was arrested, but two passengers inside the car died on scene, police said.

Huk has been instrumental in catching criminals all over North and Central Florida. He was part of the team that took down Patrick McDowell, the man accused of killing Nassau County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joshua Moyers.

Thousands of people on social media have been following Huk's journey in the days following his injuries, and he's amassed quite a fan club.

Irondog K9 International, a nonprofit organization, paid for all of Huk's medical bills during his time receiving care.

First, Huk was airlifted to First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville Beach. Later on Friday, the clinic updated that Huk's condition had been upgraded to "stable."

However, not too far into his recovery, veterinarians made the decision to amputate his leg, according to Irondog K9 International.

"A lot has gone on behind the scenes trying to mend our hero Huk over the past several months," posted Irondog K9 International. "He has had 5 major surgeries, over 50 (YES 50!) procedures, hyperbaric chamber treatments, physical therapy and more, all in hopes of a full recovery. Due to the extensiveness of his injuries however, it became evident more radical care was necessary for him to fully heal, so, after much prayer, the decision was made for his front leg to be amputated. Thursday, March 30, 2023, Huk underwent his procedure and has now begun the next journey. His spirit remains UNBROKEN!"

Photos shared by the organization show Huk recovering from the surgery surrounded by his handler and others. One of the photos even shows Huk 'watching' the show COPS on an iPad.

Huk is expected to attend the Outstanding Officer Awards hosted by the State Attorney's Office on Wednesday.