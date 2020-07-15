Jacksonville Mayor's annual budget proposal to City Council centers on infrastructure, public safety

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office saw funding increases, and a massive capital improvement plan is in the spotlight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As a new term begins for Jacksonville City Council, Mayor Lenny Curry has presented his budget proposal which lays out extensive plans for infrastructure improvements and increased funding for public safety.

The $1.34 billion budget, which can be read in its entirety here, does not include any significant cuts to citywide spending and avoids any changes to tax rates for residents.

In a Zoom meeting with city council, city staffers and the public, Curry touted the city's ability to largely maintain spending levels seen in prior years without much belt-tightening.

"When I presented a budget to you last year, every projection indicated we would continue to have record levels of economic growth ahead of us. Now, with the impact of COVID-19, we face a much different set of challenges and possibilities," Curry noted.

Facing calls for cuts to the budget of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and a request by Sheriff Mike Williams to increase the agency's funding by $6.2 million, Curry proposed a roughly $3 million increase in police spending.

If approved, that increase would bring JSO's budget to more than $484 million, the largest single chunk of city spending. Reducing crime was accounted for in $1.8 million for the Mayor's Cure Violence initiative and $150,000 to First Coast Crime Stoppers.

Mayor Curry addressed the recent protests and calls for cuts, pointing toward ambitious spending in infrastructure improvements in underserved districts in Northwest Jacksonville.

"I've consistently stated that one of the most effective ways that government can create positive change is to invest in our neighborhoods," he said. "That includes infrastructure promises made long ago when our city was consolidated that have yet to be fully realized."

Northside Coalition leader Ben Frazier does not think that’s going to make the kind of impact the Mayor thinks it will.

“The reality is that this budget is still old school and disappointing. It pays no real attention to the demands and desires of the people,” Frazier said.

He wanted to see even less go to JSO and reinvest that in the community.

“We think more should be used for social services, for community services,” Frazier said.

Line items also include beautification projects, facade improvements and updates to public works on Moncrief Road. Frazier said that is a start, but questions how the area can get more jobs to those who need them.

"You can't do it with a simple beautification project," Frazier said. "That’s a step in the right direction, but what we need now is something much more concrete. Something much more substantial in terms of addressing these economic disparities.”