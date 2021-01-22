Stimulus checks are starting to show up in mailboxes!

Viewers with "mail by Jan 6" are seeing their checks coming in.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The checks are really in the mail! At least that is what we’re hearing from 2WTK viewers who were waiting for their stimulus checks. Several viewers who were wondering where their checks were used Informed Delivery by the USPS to see their checks were on the way to their mailboxes today.

The IRS put on their website that folks may have to wait three to four weeks for their mailed check even if their Get My Payment status gave a date in early January. The lag time was to account for processing, printing, and mailing.

A 2WTK viewer shared a picture of her Informed Delivery showing her check is on the way to her mailbox. She wrote: my date was Jan. 6.2021. My payment is on the way!



The hope is, all the checks with that mailed Jan 6 date are out soon, but

the IRS isn't giving any updates and it could take the entire four weeks to get yours, which would be February 3.

WILL YOU GET A STIMULUS PAYMENT?

The starting point is the Get My Payment button on the IRS website. Once you put in your information, you will find out how much your payment is and how you will get your payment.

STATUS UNAVAILABLE? HOW YOU GET YOUR STIMULUS

If your status says unavailable, that doesn’t mean you are totally out of getting or claiming the stimulus money. Your next step is to file taxes electronically and claim the stimulus money that way. Even if you don’t normally file taxes, you will need to file to see if there is any money through the Recovery Rebate Credit. There are several ways for you to file for free.