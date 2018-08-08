JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Exciting news for thrill seekers on the First Coast. An indoor skydiving facility is coming to Jacksonville's Southside this year.

IFly is set to build at 10579 Brightman Blvd., right near TopGolf. The company already has locations in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Brandon.

According to our partners at the Jacksonville Business Journal, IFly will consist of a 60-foot tower that uses high-powered, wind turbines to simulate skydiving.

First Coast News reached out and learned that its grand opening is expected in either December or January.

For more information about IFly, click here. To keep up with the Jacksonville location's construction, click here.

