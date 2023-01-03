Indigo Float reopening in Mandarin after back-and-forth with health department, landlord

Indigo Float has reopened after battling Duval County DOH for permitting businesses float tanks as swimming pools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After two years of forced closure while battling Duval County's Department of Health over permitting, Indigo Float in Mandarin has finally reopened and able to accommodate customers.

However, there are obstacles the business is still working to overcome.

For years, the Duval County Department of Health permitted the businesses float tanks as swimming pools. The owners disagreed with the permitting that required chemicals to be used, but an injunction imposed by the DOH kept the business from operating.

In February, two years after being shutdown, that injunction was terminated by a judge. The business is back open providing float therapy, but now the owners are facing eviction.

"We're celebrating our win, and we're celebrating being back open again. But we are still dealing with a relationship with our landlord that's in need of repair," Owners Matt and Jacki Stewart said.

Just a few weeks after Indigo Float reopened its doors, the Stewart's say the landlord, Riverplace Shopping Center, filed paperwork to evict them.

"There were many months that we were unable to pay rent when we were shut down by the DOH and so understandably, the landlord has been frustrated with us as tenants," Jacki Stewart said.

The Stewart's say they were shocked by the landlord's action.

"The last contact we had had with the landlord, we were all celebrating the reopening. So we weren't expecting the next communication to be legal documents to push us out of the space,"said the Stewarts.

They say many of their messages to the landlord have gone unanswered, so they say they've filed for bankruptcy for the second time, in hopes something can be worked out.

"Now that we're floating again, we can pay rent pretty much immediately. So the best case scenario for us would be to show the landlord we are a viable business," Jacki Stewart said. "We were shut down by the DOH unjustly. And it was because of that, that we were unable to keep up with our obligations. So now that we're floating again, we're really excited to prove to the landlord that we can fulfill our obligations here."

On top of the eviction threat, the Stewarts' say the Duval County Department of Health has filed new paperwork demanding the court reconsider the order lifting the temporary injunction.

"It's just frustrating that even at this point, you know, the Department of Health is still not respecting the judge's orders in this matter. They're still asserting authority over us as a public pool, even though that is not, has not been found to be the case. You know, let us float, there's nothing, there's nothing wrong with what we're doing. Our customers are finally happy and feeling better, because they're floating," Stewart said.

First Coast News reached out to the Duval County Department of Health and the landlord's attorney but did not hear back. In the meantime, the business is open and the Stewarts say customers have shown full support.