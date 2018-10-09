There is an extra security presence at Edward H. White High School Monday following a threat made on social media.

The principal, Traci Battest, reached out to parents and guardians and said that they were aware of the post and provided extra security as a precaution. She didn't specify what the post said.

The school's police department is now investigating the threat.

Battest also asked parents and guards that if they are aware of the threat, or any school threat, to call the school police at 904-855-3319 or JSO at 904-530-0500.

"The safety of your students is always our first goal, and working together we can provide the safest environment," Battest said.

