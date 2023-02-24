Increased law enforcement presence in Florida ahead of 'National Day of Hate'

The Anti-Defamation League released information that white supremacist groups were attempting to organize antisemitic activities around the country this weekend.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it's calling on local law enforcement agencies to address the coordinated “National Day of Hate” efforts seen across the nation.

This comes after the Anti-Defamation League released information that white supremacist groups were attempting to organize antisemitic activities around the country as part of a so-called "National Day of Hate" this coming weekend.

“Violence, threats of violence and physical intimidation will not be tolerated against the Jewish community in Florida and has no place in our state," says FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

"Such actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. FDLE is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to enhance response capabilities and ensure that Florida’s Jewish community is safe and well-supported.”

Florida’s Fusion Center says it's actively coordinating and increasing law enforcement presence to ensure any individual or group who criminally harasses or threatens violence against Florida’s faith-based community will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"While there are currently no known threats or protests planned in Florida over the weekend, there have been recent acts of violence toward the Jewish community, and we ask our citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious activity," said the center in a statement.

First Coast News has reached out to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office regarding any local efforts being made this weekend as a response to 'National Day of Hate.' We are waiting to hear back.

The City of Jacksonville has been plagued by several instances of antisemitism in the last few months.

The words 'Kanye is right about the Jews' was projected onto the back of a scoreboard at TIAA Bank Field last year. Hateful messages were also projected during the Georgia-Florida game, making national news.

The University of North Florida even had issues on campus, finding a Swastika drawing on the door of one of its students.

Jacksonville City Council responded with legislation prohibiting signs or messages from being projected on buildings without the owner's consent. The bill passed, 18-1 last month.