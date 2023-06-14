Inaugural Tristyn Bailey Memorial Golf Tournament to be held in November

Proceeds will benefit the Tristyn Bailey Memorial Fund, which was established to honor her life. Pre-Registration for this year's tournament is open.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — The family of Tristyn Bailey is hosting the 1st Annual Tristyn Bailey Memorial Golf Tournament in November.

The tournament will be held Nov. 6 at St. Johns Golf and Country Club!

Pre-Registration for this year's golf tournament is open with special pricing if you register before by June 30.

There are other events planned around the tournament other than just golf, including a pole vault competition at the golf course for local area athletes, as well as a pole vault exhibition from a few of our country's most accomplished decathletes.

There will also be a silent auction that will include autographed sports memorabilia.

Proceeds will benefit the Tristyn Bailey Memorial Fund, which was established to honor her life.

Tristyn Bailey was murdered at the age of just 13 years old in St. Johns, FL.

The primary grant making priorities of the fund are:

Scholarship opportunities for local teens.

Victim Advocacy, including through legislative action.

Self Defense classes for minors, presently coordinated with St. Johns County Sheriff’s Dept.

Social media education for children and parents.