Inaugural Civil Rights Conference happening in Jacksonville this weekend

The historic conference runs Thursday through Saturday, the sixty-second anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A historic conference in Jacksonville is currently taking place.

The inaugural Civil Rights Conference started Thursday and runs until Saturday. Organizers said the event hopes to educate the community about national and local Civil Rights history, and bridge the historic and present day Civil Rights movements.

The conference coincides with the sixty-second anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday in Jacksonville.

It includes exhibits, performances and speakers like Jacksonville native Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole. Cole was the first African-American president of Spelman College, the president of Bennett College and her great-grandfather, A.L. Lewis, founded American Beach in Nassau County.

“To come to this conference, in Jacksonville, is a very profound and moving experience for me," she said. "I grew up in a Jacksonville that looked like and was very different from the Jacksonville of today. There’s more that needs to be fixed and has been fixed, but we got to be in the process of fixing and that’s what this conference is about," Cole said.