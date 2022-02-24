'Inappropriate, not suitable:' Duval County schools gives reasons why these books have been banned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report)
Almost a dozen books have been pulled from circulation, or in other words banned, in Duval County Schools in the past 40 years.
First Coast News told you about those books, but many people have inquired about why particular texts were banned and not others.
Below is a list of all books that have been removed by the Duval County School District from 1978 through the current school year and the reasons given as to why.
Some listed complaints include vague descriptions such as 'inappropriate' or 'not suitable'. First Coast News has reached out to inquire further about what these descriptions mean.
The district says there have been no recent requests for reevaluation since the 2008-09 school year.
Angels in America by Tony Kushner
Complaint: Adult; Inappropriate
Don't Call Me Little Bunny by Gregoire Solotareff
Complaint: Inappropriate Behavior
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues by Tom Robbins
Complaint: Not Suitable
Hand Book by The Lassor Blumenthal
Complaint: Promotes Violence/Sex
Jogging by Sandra Hochman
Complaint: Language/Sexual Content
Revolting Rhymes by Roald Dahl
Complaint: Gore/Violence
Schmucks by Seymour Blicker
Complaint: Sex language/Profanity/Smoking
Skindeep by Toeckey Jones
Complaint: Profanity/Sex/Drugs/Alcohol
There's A Pig In Every Crowd by Henry, S. Mead, Kimble
Complaint: Profanity/Sex/Drugs/Alcohol
Thrasher Magazine Edward H. Riggins
Complaint: Profanity/Violence