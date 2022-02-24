'Inappropriate, not suitable:' Duval County schools gives reasons why these books have been banned

A list of all books that have been removed by the Duval County School District from 1978 through the current school year and the reasons given as to why.

Almost a dozen books have been pulled from circulation, or in other words banned, in Duval County Schools in the past 40 years.

First Coast News told you about those books, but many people have inquired about why particular texts were banned and not others.

Below is a list of all books that have been removed by the Duval County School District from 1978 through the current school year and the reasons given as to why.

Some listed complaints include vague descriptions such as 'inappropriate' or 'not suitable'. First Coast News has reached out to inquire further about what these descriptions mean.

The district says there have been no recent requests for reevaluation since the 2008-09 school year.

Angels in America by Tony Kushner

Complaint: Adult; Inappropriate

Don't Call Me Little Bunny by Gregoire Solotareff

Complaint: Inappropriate Behavior

Even Cowgirls Get the Blues by Tom Robbins

Complaint: Not Suitable

Hand Book by The Lassor Blumenthal

Complaint: Promotes Violence/Sex

Jogging by Sandra Hochman

Complaint: Language/Sexual Content

Revolting Rhymes by Roald Dahl

Complaint: Gore/Violence

Schmucks by Seymour Blicker

Complaint: Sex language/Profanity/Smoking

Skindeep by Toeckey Jones

Complaint: Profanity/Sex/Drugs/Alcohol

There's A Pig In Every Crowd by Henry, S. Mead, Kimble

Complaint: Profanity/Sex/Drugs/Alcohol

Thrasher Magazine Edward H. Riggins