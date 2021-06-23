Gun violence among youth rising in Jacksonville

Crime expert Mark Baughman says violent crimes are increasing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This year there have been nine shootings so far in Duval County involving teenagers.

First Coast News spoke with John Guns, pastor of St. Paul Church of Jacksonville who says it’s a painful thing to see and hear.

"The consistency of it being on certain sides of town and with certain demographics is where the real concern is," said Guns.

Guns says these issues need to be resolved.

“We have to decide or continue to decide as a city that we’re going to aggressively attack the factors that’s causing this and attempt to change the climate," said Guns.

Guns says those components include, education, economics, character development, and healthy family environments.

Crime expert Mark Baughman says guns are too accessible in the United States.

“One people fail to secure them in their home. some people leave them in cars and sometimes they leave their car is unlocked. they don’t secure them in their home if their home gets broken into," said Baughman.

Baughman says this is how guns can end up being in the hands that shouldn’t have them.

“Anybody under 18 is not owning a firearm or handgun and that’s usually how they are coming in possession of these," said Baughman.

Spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriffs Office, Christian Hancock, says too many guns are stolen out of cars and that’s why JSO encourages people to lock their car doors at dark.