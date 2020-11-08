In college towns, business owners weigh possible loss of football season; no final decision has been made by the SEC

Business owners in Gainesville say they will lose expected gameday revenue if the college football season is canceled.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gamedays in Gainesville have been a time-honored tradition since 1999 for Bill Reichardt when he opened Ballyhoo Grill just down the street from The Swamp.

"We do big numbers on gamedays. People are in town, they are spending money and having fun," he explained.

This year he saw a sales slide. He was closed for six weeks because of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 could also force the cancellation of the University of Florida's football season. Although no final decision has been made, it's weighed heavily on those who see a business boost during home games.

"I know things are really rough. We are probably at 50 percent of what we used to do," Reichardt told First Coast News.

From restaurants to hotels and bed and breakfasts, a football season's cancellation could mean that a steady stream of revenue may turn into a small drip or nothing at all. Some business owners are staying optimistic.

"Everybody who has a reservation this year, will have a reservation no matter what weekend it is because I blocked all my weekends from now until the end of the year," said Cindy Montalto.

She and her husband have owned the Magnolia Plantation Bed and Breakfast in Gainesville for nearly 30 years.

The college football season is a big moneymaker for them. They were booked for the 2020 season by October of last year.