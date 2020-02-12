Social worker hopes vaccine will give people faith in vaccine

Social worker Stephanie Peyton said for those struggling with mental illness, the news can be welcome as anxiety and stress is causing major COVID-19 fatigue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the United Kingdom. It is another step in what health experts hope will eventually lead to the end of the pandemic.

The Pfizer - BioNTech vaccine could be distributed as early as next week. That news brought a lot of hope as the whole globe holds their breath waiting for the vaccine to be put into the market.

Social worker Stephanie Peyton said for those struggling with mental illness, the news can be welcome as anxiety and stress is causing major COVID-19 fatigue.

“Hope is huge and we just can’t measure how big it is," Peyton said.

Peyton said it is important to people fighting mental illness to develop small goals to help motivate them. Peyton also said be activity can also help anxiety and depression?

“Something as simple as getting some sunlight, going for a walk outside, speaking to someone on the phone," Peyton said.

She compared the vaccine news the season of spring. She hopes the vaccine will help some people go back to a pre-COVID mental state.