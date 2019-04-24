JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They came to Beach Diner in Ponte Vedra with concerns and complaints. It was a quiet but slow Tuesday morning as their voices echoed in the restaurant.

"Traffic is horrendous," said Lina Mervine.

Mervine lives near the very busy Ponte Vedra Lakes Boulevard and she is fed up with the traffic nightmare.

"There's usually 15 cars waiting on one end, and 20 cars on the other at all times," she said.

Mike Schmidt wanted to talk about his Home Owners Association. He lives in a condo community and said his HOA is not living up to expectations.

"There are two core issues in my unit and others; there is a lack of insulation and no hurricane straps," said Schmidt.

Felicia Cox was at Beach Diner for business and stopped to tell us about a problem in her mom's neighborhood. A problem with an abandoned house.

"It is just a menace to society," said Cox. "She has complained and they have yet to do anything. It is getting worse."

Issues On Your Side plans to address in the days ahead.

Mike Agner came to Beach Diner with his paperwork about a problem with the former General Motors Acceptance Corporation.

"My wife was one of the survivors in the GMAC massacre," he said.

It was in the Summer of 1990. A disgruntled customer walked into the Baymeadows office and started shooting. He killed nine people and wounded four.

Nancy Agner lives with it every day, but recently she and her husband found some closure in the theatrical play about the tragedy at FSCJ

"She never did get to go the funerals of the people because she was still in the hospital, and so they had a memorial at the end of the play and she liked that a lot," said Agner.

His wife retired from GMAC and there was a settlement agreement that provided health insurance coverage for both through GMAC.

In 1999, their daughter was born and added to the same health plan and was covered for a decade.

"They covered her for ten years and it was never a problem," he said.

After 2009 their daughter was dropped abruptly.

GMAC benefits center in a letter told them their daughter is not eligible for the health insurance plan and the previous coverage was an error.

Agner said that is the problem.

"They should cover my daughter like they said they were going to do," he said.

So now he is filing an appeal with the GMAC Employee Benefits Committee.

The question he wants answered:

At what point did a dependent eligibility standard supersede what was spelled out in the settlement agreement?