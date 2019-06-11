JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Cool Moose Café was busy Tuesday morning as locals showed up for their French Toast and coffee.

Roswitha Dougherty was in the restaurant to air her complaint about a service company.

"They worked on my heating system and it blew back soot all over my home and they won't pay to clean it," she said.

It was another "I'm Telling Ken" session and we heard complaints about service companies as well as bad landlords.

Donald Ward had questions about the Jacksonville Electric Authority.

The session brought to light Issues we will investigate in the days ahead.

Theadra Fugate came to Cool Moose Café to tell us about her neighborhood issue.

"We have a really bad erosion problem," Fugate said.

Several of the homes in her Lincoln Estates community are losing their backyards to the Ribault River.

"Every time storms come through, it washes away more and more of our backyard," she said.

The community reached out to City Hall for help.

On Your Side checked to see what is the latest. We were told that after much discussion, the city will maintain the waterway and the ditch to be sure it is clear, but it is up to the property owners to fix the erosion problem.

Not what Fugate wants to hear. The city sent her information about reaching out to FEMA.

Donna Price did not have a complaint. She wanted to express her concerns about the closing of the Publix in the Gateway shopping center.

"It irks me to no end," she said.

The retired nurse practitioner wants to know what's being done to save the grocery store. She said to turn that Northwest Jacksonville area into another food desert is unfair to the community.

She said it does not promote good health practices.

"It is a bad move, bad move," Pierce said. "So what can we do about it?"

To find out, On Your Side called City Councilman Reginald Gaffney while at the Cool Moose Café. The grocery store is in his district.

"The good news is we will have a store there in January," Gaffney said.

Gaffney said he was unable to convince Publix to stay but he is expecting two proposals, one from Winn Dixie and the other from IGA Rowes.

Gaffney said the community can rest assure that the void will be filled quickly.

"As of today, we will have one Jan. 1," he said

For Donna Price, that was what she wanted to hear.