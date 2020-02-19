ORANGE PARK, Fla. — At The Urban Bean Coffeehouse Cafe in Orange Park, we heard a number of employment-related issues.

Beth Otero shared information about a protracted fight with FEMA and one of its subcontractors. Four years ago, she was hired for a job in Indianapolis and, during her first days on the job, had an accident that displaced her.

Otero said she was fired while at home recuperating.

"If they did that to me, how many other cases are out there that this has been done to?" she said.

She is fighting for compensation.

Pamela Holmes is fighting to clear her name. Holmes said she worked for a nonprofit and was terminated after a complaint about her handling of a child.

She said there was no police report, no report to the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the child's parent was not informed about the alleged incident.

Holmes called it a wrongful termination.

"It was false allegations against me," she said.

Kristi Campanella is a dwarf and wanted us to know that culture is not kind to her and her family.

She said she applied for several jobs and they all ended in rejection.

"Due to my height, no one is hiring me," she said.

These are some of the issues we plan to investigate in the days ahead, but we want to focus on the work being done by Amy Houston.

"We are helping individuals in Clay County who are homeless," Houston said.

Houston, a mother, a former banker and a substitute teacher, started the Vineyard Transitional Center.

She said in four years the Vineyard Transitional Center has reached a number of homeless individuals.

"We have touched one hundred lives," she said.

Houston and her team of volunteers are ramping up their efforts. They've purchased two buildings in Green Cove Springs and need help bringing the buildings up to code.

"We are staring an out-patient mental health therapy program that's what we are doing," Houston said.

Houston said they are working with the Clay County Sheriff's office to identify those in the system that are homeless and experiencing mental problems.

She said she is also working with faith-based organizations.

"The homeless problem in Clay is larger than what a lot of people want to admit," said Houston.

She said her faith is her motivation.

There are several events planned in the days ahead to engage the community.