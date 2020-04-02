JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Several First Coast News viewers came to Oceana Diner on Beach Boulevard to express their concerns and Ken Amaro listened.

Paul Hackenberry wanted us to know about what he says is a contractor's illegal dumping in a waterway near the Intracoastal.

"They poured thousands of pounds of concrete in that waterway where my dock is," he said.

We reported it to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection while we were at Oceana Diner.

Joe Garafolo claims his child is being bullied by a substitute teacher at the child's elementary school. The principal in a letter to the parent said they have tried to be sure that the student is not in the substitute teacher's class. He revealed the substitute teacher is an ex-girlfriend but said his complaint is based on her repeated interactions with his daughter during school hours and nothing else.

"It is just nonsense," he said. "My daughter does not have a voice, she needs a voice."

Gabrielle Stephan is charged up over an electrical contractor. She told us that she paid him $1,500 to make certain repairs and some of the work was undone. She said it ended up costing her more money.

"I want my money back," she said.

These are a few of the stories we will investigate in the days ahead.

"I'm here to talk about my brother William Blume," Pat Baden said.

Baden was waiting on the On Your Side team. She came to Oceana Diner to advocate for her brother.

"Oct. 24, I talked to him at lunch," she said. "Saturday, when I went to pick him up he was gone, his back porch to his house was unlocked and left opened."

Baden said her brother lived in his East Jacksonville house by himself. She said he is disabled and would not have left without his medication.

Baden filed a missing person report with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"I have watched him since he was 17," she said. "He is now 60, and no sir, I do not expect him to be alive."

JSO has an open missing person investigation but Baden said investigators are not telling her anything. She said the past four months have been a cone of silence.

"At least call us, let us know what's going on," Baden said "They will not return my calls."

Now she is making her own flyers and trying to get the community's help, trying to keep his name and image out front.

"I have got to find a way to do what I need to do about this," she said.

We reached out to JSO for an update.

Baden said she wants a response; she said she also wants closure.

"I want closure," she said. "I don't care how long it takes I will get closure," said Baden.

If you have information regarding William Blume, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Pat Baden at 904-362-3969.