JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At Florida Cracker Kitchen, between breakfast and lunch, Ken Amaro heard from you.

Jackie Pittman wanted Amaro to know about the condition of her neighbor's property. It is overgrown and creating a problem for the community.

"We are having water moccasins and other critters, and the city said it cannot do anything," Pittman said.

Fred Pape is disgusted with the condition of the median on Hodges Boulevard; he said the section between Beach and J.Turner Butler Boulevards is unkempt.

"The crepe myrtles are either dead or covered up with Spanish moss," Pape said. "There is no maintenance. None."

In 2018 Shereese Ryans signed a lease for her three-bedroom home. Now she is ready to move out. Ryans said the landlord behaves like a slumlord and is not making repairs in a timely manner.

"I am just tired at this point," Ryans said. "I am ready to get out of my lease."

Vicky Causey, widow of a deceased veteran, told us her life is upside down since Hurricane Irma. The storm was in 2017.

"What's happening is nothing," she said.

Irma damaged her double wide.

Causey said FEMA declined to help her four times after that a local nonprofit patched the roof, but she said it still leaks.

"My roof is now collapsing and I am living in there," she said. "My doctors say it is not good for my health."

Last year, Causey applied to Rebuild Florida for help and was approved. The state agency indicated to her in writing in September 2019 that it will replace her mobile home. It did not say when and she has yet to get an answer she said.

"How long am I going to wait?" Causey asked.

She said the past six months have been filled with anxiety and uncertainty.

"Now I am wondering if I am just getting lip service," she said.

Causey said she just wants to know if the state is going to keep its promise.

"I am just stuck in this bureaucracy where I am qualified," said Causey. "I have gone beyond the inspections and I am here sitting."

On Your Side reached out to the program headquarters in Tallahassee and they reassured us that a team member will contact Causey to give her the latest. A spokesperson said Rebuild Florida is still taking applications from property owners still struggling with damage from Hurricane Irma.

To register, visit www.rebuildflorida.gov or call 844-833-1010.