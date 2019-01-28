JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beach Diner in Ponte Vedra was open for business Monday morning, and so were we. Ken Amaro took the questions and concerns of local residents in another addition of 'I'm Telling Ken.'

"I'm having trouble with a contractor," said Sandra Mulligan.

It was a busy morning and between the meals, condiments and production lights, we gave an ear to a wide range of complaints.

"It is a business model called delayed, denied, defend," said Dave Richard.

Richard's complaint was about a major home builder and the construction defects in his condominium community.

"I'm bringing all this to the institutional investors on Thursday, and I'm going public with it," he said.

In fact, he is now writing a book detailing the issues and plans to publish real soon.

Mulligan's complaint was about a mold remediation contractor based in St. Augustine. She said took her insurance claim check and now he won't call.

"He's ignoring me completely," she said. "I have not been in my home in eight months."

Hilary Licardi's mom passed away last April and it has been difficult for her.

Her mom had an electric scooter, less than a year old, and she decided to sell it at a consignment shop that deals in medical equipment.

The shop is operated by the pastor of an Apostolic Church.

Licardi is disappointed because she sold the store the scooter and has yet to get paid.

"I want my share of the money," she said.

It gets better; In the days ahead On Your Side will investigate their concerns.

Former school bus driver Carey Sparrow did not have a complaint, He had a concern.

"We've never had a kid to get hit or anything but we've had some close calls," he said.

Sparrow is concerned about a potential danger facing the countless number of children riding a school bus. Drivers and parents disobeying the safety rules.

"It really amazes me that more kids have not been hit by cars," he said.

He now works as a school bus aide and would like to see more enforcement and heightened awareness.

"I thought what the school should do is open it up, at least maybe once or twice a year where the driver comes in and the parents and explain what the rules are," said Sparrow.

A reasonable sound suggestion, but is it necessary? Since he works in the St. Johns County School district I reached out to see what they're doing.

"To date we have not held a district wide meeting as suggested, though schools may take opportunities during open houses and curriculum chats at the beginning of the year to address bus safety."