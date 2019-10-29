JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A slow morning quickly turned busy once it was time for another "I'm Telling Ken" listening session Monday.

On Your Side was at Jacksonville Beach Brunch Haus on 3rd Street.

Lois Jernigan wanted to tell us about a plumbing contractor.

"They have been paid," she said. "I want them to finish the job."

We heard complaints about an abandoned house in the Isle of Palms neighborhood.

"The house is infested with rats,'' Jackie Wells said.

Maggie Sullivan's concern was different.

"There was a swim event and there was no ocean rescue out at the buoy," Sullivan said.

She was talking about a CrossFit event in early October, where one of the participants became ill while in the ocean.

"He needed to be rescued and there was no one out there as far as a lifeguard or ocean rescue to pull him out of the water," Sullivan said.

The city issued the permit, so On Your Side checked with the fire marshal to see what is required.

Steve Sciotto told us emergency services were available.

"We had two EMS guys and a lifeguard working this event and emergency services are automatic with this event," he said. "That is how it has been for the past years. What happened is unfortunate."



Sullivan said her friend would pass away a week after the event. She said the family is still grieving and still looking for answers.

Robin Thomas told us about her issues with Veterans Affairs while getting qualified for disability benefits.

"I really need them to help me," she said.

But it was the dog Hamilton whose size and presence that took the air out of the room

"'How did you come about with the name? From the Broadway play?' No, it is not." Dick Murphy said.

Hamilton is a Leon Berger and was named after a coast guard cutter. College Professor Dick Murphy is his handler.

"I have a handicapped daughter and he is trained to open and closed doors, he is trained to retrieved things," said Murphy.

Murphy said Hamilton has not only passed all of his tests to become a valuable friend to the family.

"My daughter fell out of bed and broke her neck and this got up, opened the door, came down the hall and got us, or else she would have been lying there all night," he said.

Hamilton has also become a celebrity of sorts.

"He is the most photographed dog in Jacksonville, I'm telling you," Murphy said. "You can't go anywhere with this guy. Somebody's got to stop you, they've got to take a picture that kind of thing."

During the interview, Hamilton sat there -- quietly with no complaints -- while others gawked at his size.

"We are hoping we can keep him around a long time," Murphy said.



