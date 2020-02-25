JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We went to Floyd's Diner on the Southside for another I'm Telling Ken Listening Session.

Between breakfast and lunch at the diner off Old St. Augustine Road, we heard from Floyd himself and others about issues in our community.

"My granddaughter said they should have renovated the Landing," Rosilyn Lassen said.

Lassen is a regular guest at Floyd's Diner and she spoke about the recently demolished riverfront landmark.

"If they had renovated it, maybe giving it a facelift," she said, " [it could have been] a new beginning."

Lassen believes the Jacksonville Landing could have been saved and given a new purpose.

"It is so important that Downtown draws people," she said. "With the Landing gone, I don't know what they are going to do."

We don't know either; we are waiting to find out as well. Sheri Norton came to Floyd's Diner with a folder of her complaint. Her problem is her apartment complex.

"It has been a nightmare," she said.

Norton said the conditions are so horrible, she wears a mask while in her unit to avoid inhaling debris.

She said the ductwork for her air conditioning system was broken for a long time and no one knew.

"Every time the air conditioning comes on, it blows stuff out on my dining room table," Norton said.

She moved into her apartment last May and has faced a series of respiratory problems. Some episodes placed her in the hospital.

"I haven't had the money or the people to come test my air, but I continue to get sick and I just want out," Norton said.

She was referred to a couple of attorneys for possible violations of the landlord-tenant act.

Floyd Slyman is the "Floyd" in Floyd's Diner

"Things are good," he said. "Catering is excellent."

We talked about the changing restaurant industry.

"I believe for every 10 restaurants that close and 10-12 are getting ready to open up, not everyone is qualified to get in this business," Slyman said.

He acknowledged competition is stiff and offered this advice to consumers: when you enter a restaurant look for three things.

"You should look for cleanliness, consistency and quality," Slyman said.

Slyman operates two restaurants and after 35 years, he is not ready to leave the business

He said he wishes those in his industry would focus more on quality and customer service.