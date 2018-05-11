JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Several came to the Pita Pit at Beach and Hodges Boulevards with documents in hand and frustration on their lips. They came looking for answers.

"We put our faith in them, and they let us down," said Angela Jones.

It was a moment to have a conversation with On Your Side in an "I'm Telling Ken" listening session.

Some had complaints about a used car deal, others complained about a lousy property management firm.

"It wasn't real bad," said Debbie Spencer, "but then it continued to get worse."

One person said the pet store where he purchased his German Shepherd sold him a dog that was already sick.

"Luca was sick when we bought him home," Hayward Peterson.

On Your Side plans to tackle those issues in the days ahead, but with the midterm elections a day away, for a few moments the conversation turned from consumer complaints to politics.

Debbie Smith reflected on the political season and said a big turn off was the number of negative TV commercials.

"It is just nasty, it is uncalled for," said Smith. "Does it have to be this ugly?"

She would have preferred to hear more about what they're doing for issues like healthcare. She said it seemed so divisive that the results will unlikely bring a call for unity.

"I think a lot of people are going to be mad after the elections," said Smith.

Even so, Smith voted. Daniel Stanko did not.

"I don't believe in our political process," said Stanko, "I believe in a higher authority."

Dave Esser, 67, surprisingly voted for the first time in his life.

"I did two weeks ago for the first time, said Esser.

Esser is an engaged voter but is discouraged by the "Us vs Them" in politics.

We will finish with David Appelman, 27, who voted on Sunday.

"Most of my friends have not voted," he said. "They don't see a good option. I guess they've become jaded."

Appelman said he and his girlfriend went over the ballot together, and he was motivated by Amendment Four. He said he also realizes that even his one vote is important.

"I have historically thought that it was not as important up until recently," he said.

Monday, November 11, On Your Side's Ken Amaro will be at University Diner at 5959 Merrill Rd. from 9 a.m. to noon.

