JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday at Beach Diner in Ponte Vedra I met Hilary Lacardi who is still grieving the loss of her mom.

"She had one of those electric scooters all the seniors travel around with," she said.

The scooter was relatively brand new. It is a Pride Victory 10 Scooter.

"You just trust people," she said. "I just went through that major loss and it was pretty tough."

In July, Lacardi signed a contract with Genesys Medical Equipment Consignment shop to sell the scooter. The store would keep 30% of the asking price.

"Originally I had it for sale for $1200 then I lowered it to one thousand," said Lacardi.

The problem is the store sold the scooter and so far has kept the entire amount.

"I want my share of the money," she said.

On Your Side went to Genesys Medical Equipment for answers.

The owner Sonny UkPong was not there, but an employee reached him by phone.

UKpong was apologetic. He claimed the business is in transition and he did a poor job communicating with Lacardi.

When asked what the status of her money was, Ukpon said the scooter was sold to a buyer on an installment plan and the store will receive the final payment in a few days.

He said he will make it good then.

"This is what I'm saying, she will have her money on the tenth and she can come by my office or I will deliver it to her," he said.

His excuse is not valid. Why? Her contract is with him and not the buyer.

Her contract states that when it is sold:

"All consignees shall be paid their portion of the sale price (not including tax) at the end of each month (on or before the 30th) for sale of their item(s) during that month."

The problem is it has been months. Lacardi has her doubts, but we will follow up on the tenth to see if Ukpong fulfills his end of the contract.